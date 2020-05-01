RIP: Afrobeat Pioneer and Fela Kuti’s Drummer Tony Allen Dead At 79

Home News Jesse Raymer May 1st, 2020 - 5:09 PM

Legendary drummer and Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen has passed away. Allen, who was the musical director of Fela Kuti’s, died due to a heart attack at 79-years-old. Allen’s death is not linked to any COVID-19 complications. Allen taught himself how to play the drums at 18-years-old and learned his technique by listening to American jazz drummers Art Blakely and Max Roach.

Regarded as one of the greatest drummers of all time, Allen was able to play four different beats with each of his limbs, and his distinctive drum pattern is what makes his music so unique. Defined as a combination of West African musical style with American funk and jazz influences, Allen pioneered the Afrobeat genre. Additionally, many fellow musicians have paid their respects for Allen, as he was a significant influence on their music. Brian Eno described Allen as “perhaps the greatest drummer who has ever lived.”



More musicians have also paid their respects, Beninois singer Angelique Kidjo posted about Allen’s passing on Instagram. Kidjo stated that Allen “changed the history of African music.” Kidjo went on to say that “What I want to remember from them is our musical conversation, our laughter, our joy. They are gone, but they are not gone for me.” Red Hot Chili Pepper bassist Flea, who was a friend of Allen’s, stated that Allen was “one of the greatest drummers to ever walk this earth” and described him as his “hero.”

“What a wildman, with a massive, kind and free heart and the deepest one-of-a-kind groove,” Flea stated on his Instagram post. Additionally, rapper M.anifest tweeted that Allen “put the beat in afrobeat” and thanked Allen “for a lifetime of being quietly epic.” Classical musician Trosset also spoke about Allen’s legacy, stating that “your eyes saw what most couldn’t see… as you used to say: ‘There is no end.'”