RIP: Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter and Lync Dead at 46

Love as Laughter frontman Sam Jayne has passed away at the age of 46, according to reports from his bandmates and a statement from the NYPD. Jayne, who had been reported as missing on December 12, was found in his car, with a preliminary investigation showing “no signs of criminality.” The performer was reportedly last seen on December 6 and last heard from the following day.

“Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure,” bandmate Zeke Howard wrote on social media. “Please respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Prior to his role in Love as Laughter, Jayne fronted the Olympia, Washington based post-hardcore outfit Lync. During his time with Lync, he helped form the band’s trademark sound, filled with distortion, enigmatic lyrics, and atypical tuning that drew comparisons with groups such as Fugazi and The Fall. This aesthetic was noted on the band’s first and only studio album release These Are Not Fall Colors, which came out in 1994.

Following the band’s brief one year run Jayne formed Love as Laughter, which would go on to release six studio albums throughout their lengthy career. As opposed to the more post-hardcore style of Lync, Love as Laughter utilized a more indie rock sound, which blended elements of pop, punk, rock and noise music.

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes paid condolences to the late Jayne on Instagram. “Rest In Peace, Sam. You didn’t know it but you were an elusive and formatively inspiring hero to me and you touched so many of the lives of the people we love. You were Sam fucking Jayne. Fuck,” Pecknold wrote.\