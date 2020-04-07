RIP: Legendary Folk Singer-Songwriter John Prine Dead At 73 From COVID-19 Complications

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Legendary folk singer-songwriter John Prine has passed away today after suffering from complications caused by the coronavirus, which placed him in a “critical situation” over a week ago. The performer passed away at the age of 73.

“This is hard news for us to share,” Prine’s family said in a statement sent to Pitchfork. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you.”

Prine was born in Illinois in 1946, before joining the military and eventually becoming a part of the burgeoning folk scene in Chicago during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He released his self-titled debut album in 1971, which was spearheaded by songs such as “Angel from Montgomery” and “Paradise.”

His latter career also saw a variety of successes, as he won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for his 1992 album The Missing Years. He won the award once again for his 2005 album Fair & Square, which discussed his battle with squamous cell cancer in 1998. His touring and recording career continued well into the 2010s, with his most recent studio album The Tree of Forgiveness seeing its release in 2018.

The performer suffered some other health complications prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis. During the last year he was forced to cancel two different sets of tour due to a surgery and a nagging hip injury respectively. His recent COVID-19 diagnosis saw widespread tributes from across the entertainment world, by musicians such as the iconic folk performer Joan Baez and late night television host Stephen Colbert.