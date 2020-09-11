RIP: Iron Age Guitarist Wade Allison Dead

Home News Ariel King September 11th, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Wade Allison, a member of Texas hardcore band Iron Age, passed away on Friday. Allison’s brother, Jared Allison, had also been a member of the band. The guitarist was best known for his riffs, influencing the band Power Trip. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Iron Age formed in 2004, with the band releasing two albums before they stopped touring. Iron Age eventually reunion show in New York City last year, and have done sporadic shows around Austin throughout the past several years. The band’s 2009 sophomore album, The Sleeping Eye, gained an underground following in the Texas metal scene. Allison was known for his skill on the guitar, his quick riffs showcasing his prowess. Allison had also been a member of Mammoth Grinder and Eternal Champion.

<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/the-sleeping-eye">The Sleeping Eye by Iron Age</a>

The Sleeping Eye had been reissued for its 10 year anniversary last year. Originally released via TeePee Records, the album featured a fusion of hardcore punk, turbocharged thrash and psychedelic sounds, the blend eventually becoming a staple in the Texas sound.

Allison’s death follows the death of fellow Texas metal band, Power Trip’s frontman, Riley Gale. In a 2019 interview with The Austin Chronicle, Allison stated Iron Age felt that Power Trip were “like younger brothers.” Power Trip regarded Iron Age as the “gateway band” that helped them find their sound, and discussed their relationship with Iron Age in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

“Power Trip definitely wouldn’t be the band we are without Iron Age,” Gale and said to The Guardian. “Those guys are sort of like our older brothers, and showed me a lot of really good music, not just thrash metal but a lot of cool shit in general. [The Sleeping Eye] should be in every metal fan’s collection. I think it kind of flies under the radar, but the people who love it are rabid about it, and I love that. The way Wade Allison writes his riffs is like no other guitar player that I can name, and I think it’s insane to have a band that had a style that was so distinctly their own.”

Iron Age broke up when band members made the decision to begin starting a family, not wanting to spend weeks on end touring. The band alluded to working on more new music during an interview with The Austin Chronicle last year, however new music has yet to be released.