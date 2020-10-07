RIP: Memphis Blues Musician Rev. John Wilkins Dead at 76 After Battle with COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Reverend John Wilkins, a gospel and Memphis blues musician, has died at the age of 76. According to press materials for his latest album Trouble, Wilkins had a two month long battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. The musician was the son of country blues icon and pastor Robert Wilkins, who penned “That’s No Way To Get Along,” which was later performed by The Rolling Stones as “Prodigal Son” for their 1968 album Beggar’s Banquet.

As a deeply spiritual man, who was greatly influenced by his father’s work in the music industry and in the church, Wilkins began his career in the ministry. After singing alongside his father in the church he joined the M&N Gospel Singers, and would go on to become the resident pastor at Hunter’s Chapel in Como, Mississippi in the 1980s. His music reflected his influence, as he fused gospel, country and blues seamlessly.

His debut album You Can’t Hurry God came out in 2010, while its follow up Trouble came out last month. His latest project was recorded at Memphis’ Royal Studios with contributions from session musicians such as guitarist Kevin Cubbins, keyboardist Rev. Charles Hodges and drummer Steve Potts.

“It was an honor to know the Reverend and get to work with him in the small capacity that we did. His smile could light up the whole room,” a statement from Goner Records reads. “We cherish the memories of his shows at our festivals, sharing his spirit with friends from across the globe who would take that light back to their ‘real’ lives and hometowns. Rev Wilkins, you were really something. Thank you.”