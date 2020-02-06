RIP: Volumes Ex-Guitarist Diego Farias Dead at 27 One Week After Exiting Band

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 1:40 PM

Diego Farias who served as the former guitarist for the progressive metalcore band Volumes has passed away according to his brother Gus Farias, who was also in the band prior to his own exit last December. The late Farias was only 27 at the time of his death, although a cause of death has not been determined as of press time.

“RIP to my brother Diego I love you I cant believe I’m typing this,” Gus wrote on Twitter. “We toured the world together we lived the dream together I love you Diego. Rest in paradise little brother you now live thru me.”

RIP TO MY BROTHER DIEGO I LOVE YOU I CANT BELIEVE IM TYPING THIS. — RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

WE TOURED THE WORLD TOGETHER WE LIVED THE DREAM TOGETHER I LOVE YOU DIEGO. REST IN PARADISE LITTLE BROTHER YOU NOW LIVE THRU ME. ❤️ — RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

EVERYTIME I LOOK IN THE MIRROR I SEE THE 19 STITCH SCAR YOU GAVE ME THANK YOU I WILL WEAR THIS SCAR PROUDLY FOREVER LOVE YOU LITTLE BROTHER A REMINDER YOU ARE ALWAYS WITH ME. — RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

During his 11-year tenure with the band, Farias played on their three studio albums, and two EPs. He most recently appeared on the band’s 2019 EP Coming Clean, and served as a producer/engineer for musical projects created by other metalcore bands such as Chelsea Grin and Veil of Maya. Volumes was known for their unique style, which blended elements of groove metal, with elements of nu metalcore.

Volumes posted a lengthy statement on social media back in January explaining why Farias had left the band earlier this year. The band explained that he had wanted to pursue a career as a producer, and wished him luck on this new path.

“Diego was never fired/kicked out of the band. Over the past few years, we have seen him grow in his career as a producer, and as a result, he lost the desire to tour with the band and then subsequently couldn’t further commit to the overall writing process with the group,” the band wrote. “Some of you may have noticed that in the past few tours, we have had various replacement guitarists tour with the band. We wish nothing but the best of luck for Diego and know that he is on the fast track of becoming one of the most successful producers in the game.”