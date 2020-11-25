RIP: Electronic Musician i_o Dead at 30

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Electronic music producer and DJ i_o has passed away at the age of 30, according to a statement posted by the artist’s official social media accounts. The producer, who was born Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away on Monday from unknown causes.

“This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love,” a note on his Instagram reads. “Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i_o (@i_oofficial)

While Lockhart was based out of Washington D.C. during his early career, he moved to Los Angeles where he became a local staple of the city’s bourgeoning electronic scene. During his career he was affiliated with numerous record labels, including Mau5trap, which is run by prominent music producer and fellow DJ Deadmau5. Lockhart was also a member of the Icon Collective, an academy for prospective music producers.

During his career he worked on three separate EPs, which were eventually compiled into one sole album called 444. The artist also teamed up with Lights for a collaborative project called AM 444, which was made alongside singer-songwriter Lights. This collaborative EP contained the track “Annihilation,” which highlights the producer’s unique take on club music and pop. Lights and i_o both made an appearance alongside Deadmau5 last year as well, during the latter producer’s performance at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas, Texas.

The producer also collaborated with Grimes for her song “Violence” late last year, which was included on Grimes’ latest studio album release Miss Anthropocene. Unlike the more rhythmic atmosphere of “Annihilation,” “Violence” shows the producer using a more spacious sound, while retaining his iconic synth progressions.

Live Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi