RIP: Rapper, Producer and Former EPMD Dancer Stezo Dead at 51

Old school rapper, producer, and former EPMD dancer Steve Williams, better known by his stage name Stezo, has passed away today, April 30th, his producer Chris Lowe confirmed on Twitter, according to Brooklyn Vegan. His cause of death is not yet known. Stezo was 51 years old at the time of his death.
Several of hip hop’s pioneers and influential figures, including Questlove of The Roots, Pete Rock, DJ Premier, Stretch Armstrong, EL-P of Run The Jewels, DJ Green Lantern, and more have taken to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of Stezo in the hip hop community. Questlove wrote about the artist, “Before Hammer’s pants, there was #Stezo…before we all abused that #SkullSnaps #ItsANewDay break…there was Stezo. Before #AtomicDog fed an ENTIRE GENRE….there was Stezo. While your favorite rapper was asking so & so & such & such to do some beats for em….Stezo was doing it all himself.”
Stezo was one of the first hip hop artists to take part in both the rapping and production aspects of his music, releasing his self-produced album Crazy Noise in 1989. Stezo was known for his percise rapping over his funky-based beats. You can check out more tributes posted on social media by hip hop figures below:
Rest In Peace to Stezo. His song “it’s my turn”used to be my jam. When it was cool to dance at parties
Rest In Peace STEZO !!! Another brother gone from the era I love the most. HipHop, rhymes, dancing, classic beats. It’s my Turn, To the Max, freak the funk…. Like EPMD said on Steve Martin “sick um champ!! .. Get um Steve, Get um Steve Get um !! RIP
Something extra sticky about Stezo’s rhymes. He oozed the funk—unhurried, downright syrupy—forcing his lyrics deep into your cranium.
‘Slow down, and yo, let the rhyme flow…’
Influenced by EPMD and guided by Paul C’s megatronic beats, Stezo released two classic 12s in 1989. pic.twitter.com/HsauVMVz4f
R.I.P. STEZO
You Made Sure That “THERES NO WAY THAT THE CROWD COULD SIT DOWN”…
Condolences To Your Family🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OjDMqocEhq
This is gonna happen a lot. Before Hammer’s pants, there was #Stezo…before we all abused that #SkullSnaps #ItsANewDay break…there was Stezo. Before #AtomicDog fed an ENTIRE GENRE….there was Stezo. While your favorite rapper was asking so & so & such & such to do some beats for em….Stezo was doing it all himself. I mean for gods sake this man made #SteveMartin cool to a hip hop generation too young to get King Tut/The Jerk/& a wild & crazy guy references—-he turned Steve Martin into the coolest verb EVER in 1988 (google #EPMD’s #YouGotsToChill video to see dances that defined a generation—-we talk about MCs/producers/videos/movies/icons from 87-92 but rarely give light to the iconic dances that came from that era—Stezo was always my fav dancer from this era (yes I know the Kid N Play dance was iconic too) but when you don’t have a partner to kick it with? Then yknow…lol——this dude is displaying ALL the moves that others will build empires on. Damn this damn virus man. Damn. Thank you @stezodezo
SWIPE LEFT⬅️⬅️⬅️⬅️ Rest In Peace To 80’s Hip Hop Artist Stezo @stezodezo Stezo Is Originally From New Haven CT. He Started His Career In The Music Business As Being A Dancer For EPMD @erick_sermon & @pmd_mic_doc He Was In EPMD’s Video “You Gots Ta Chill”. Stezo Released His Debut Album “Crazy Noise In 1989 Which Featured 3 Hit Singles “To The Max”, “It’s My Turn”, & “Freak The Funk”. Stezo Was Currently Living In Charlotte NC Where He Owned A Business. Thank You For Your Contribution To Hip Hop. You Will Be Missed.