RIP: Singer Bill Withers of “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day” Fame Dead at 81 from Heart Complications

April 3rd, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Known for his contributions to soul music in the 70s, Bill Withers, has died at the age of 81, due to heart complications. The soulful singer’s family released a statement, honoring his lifetime, achievements and contributions to the music industry.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” the statement read. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.”

Withers was best for his songs, “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” During his lifetime, he released eight full-length, studio albums, with his latest album, Watching You Watching Me, released in 1985.

On top of creating influential music, Withers is a three-time Grammy Awards winner, with four additional nominations. The soulful singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

His family concluded their statement by mentioning how his music will forever belong to the world. They pretty his music offers comfort and entertainment, as fans hold tight to their loved ones.