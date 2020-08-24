RIP: Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38

Home News Aaron Grech August 24th, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at the age of 38 according to an announcement made on his official Facebook page on Sunday, August 23. The country/Americana artist won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards and Song of the Year in 2011 with his song “Harlem River Blues.” A cause of death has not yet been announced.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the announcement reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The performer was born into a musical family and is the son of legendary alt country performer Steve Earle, best known for his 1986 studio album Guitar Town. The late Earle toured with his father on an occassional basis, before settling off opn his solo career with the release of his debut EP Yuma in 2007.

Earle’s debut LP The Good Life came out back in 2008 and was followed by steady LP releases every year or two for the following 11 years. His final two projects, Kids In The Street and The Saint of Lost Causes were both released in 2017 and 2019 respectively via New West Records.

While Earle spent much of his time in the city of Nashville and in Tennessee, which are often considered the roots of country music, Kids In The Street captured his time in Omaha, Nebraska. The performer discussed the influence this move had on his music in his interview with mxdwn back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela