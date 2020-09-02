RIP: Bay City Rollers Former Bassist Ian Mitchell Dead at 62

Home News Ariel King September 2nd, 2020 - 9:50 PM

Bay City Rollers’ former bassist, Ian Mitchell, passed away on September 2 at the age of 62. The bass player joined Bay City Rollers for their Dedication album in 1976. Mitchell had been battling cancer prior to his death.

Mitchell left the band after only seven months, citing tensions with band members. The bass player initially joined as Bay City Rollers was rising in fame, with Mitchell only being 17 years old. He had come to replace the band’s founding bass player, Alan Longmuir, who departed the band due to their success. Following his departure from Bay City Rollers, Mitchell returned to Northern Ireland and played in the band Rosetta Stone with his group of friends, according to BBC.

Mitchell sang the lead vocals and played rhythm guitar on Dedication‘s title track. Mitchell played bass for the rest of the album, which had produced the hit cover of Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be with You.” Both “Dedication” and “Heroes” from the album managed to chart, as well. Bay City Rollers announced the death of Mitchell on Facebook, with the band informing fans who wish to leave their condolences to comment on the Facebook post.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death,” Bay City Rollers said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

Bay City Rollers had been founded by Alan Longmuir and his younger brother, Derek. Alan Longmuir passed away in 2018.