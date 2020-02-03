RIP: Patti Smith Group Member Ivan Kral Dead at 71

Home News Ashwin Chary February 3rd, 2020 - 9:27 PM

At 71-year-old, Patti Smith Group member, Ivan Král, famous for his role as the guitarist, has died from cancer in his Michigan home. His death was confirmed by his wife, Cindy Hudson, in a news statement.

The Czech guitarist left his home country, Czechoslovakia, in 1966 for the United States, and soon joined the band, Blondie, before finding his place in the Patti Smith Group. He joined the band in 1975 and remained member in the band until 1979.

Král returned to the Czech Republic in 1993 and launched his career as a solo recording artist, earning himself three Czech Grammy awards. He moved back to the United States in 2001 to settle down in Michigian with his wife.

Král also wrote songs for Iggy Pop, Eastern Bloc and David Bowe, all which were performed live. He also launched his solo career in 1992, with his latest release in 2018 for his album, Colors.