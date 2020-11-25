RIP: Former Secrets Vocalist Aaron Melzer Has Died

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 10:09 PM

Vocalist Aaron Melzer, the former vocalist for the San Diego-based post-hardcore outfit Secrets, has passed away according to a statement from the group. Melzer sang for the group from 2013 to 2015, taking over for Xander Bourgeois. He was replaced by Wade Walters following his departure in 2015.

“Today we lost our brother, our friend, and our family with the passing of Aaron Melzer. Aaron’s passing came much too soon in his life and in ours. Words cannot express how devastating and painful this is for all of us to hear and believe, ” the band wrote on social media. “We will miss Aaron every day. Every day we will remember his presence, his laughter, the joy he could bring to a room, the light he brought with him to the stage, his smiles, his heart and every memory we were able to share with him.”

Melzer appeared on the band’s 2013 record Fragile Figures, his only record for the group, however critics at the time of its release praised his vocal abilities. HM Magazine noted at the time “Melzer’s exceptional screams mixed with both gang and clean vocals,” allowed Secrets to “shine” on Fragile Figures. Melzer used mostly unclean vocals for a majority of the project, but he also contributed cleaner, more melodic vocals on the track “Live Together, Die Alone.”

The album served as a moderate commercial success for the band as well, making its way to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 upon its debut. This record was accompanied by a deluxe edition the following year, which included 3 new songs and a remix of the track “Ready for Repair.”