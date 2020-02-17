RIP: DJ/Producer Andrew Weatherall Dead 56 from Pulmonary Embolism

Home News Drew Feinerman February 17th, 2020 - 11:51 AM

English DJ and record producer Andrew Weatherall has died at the age of 56 from a pulmonary embolism today, February 17, according to Pitchfork. Weatherall’s management team released a statement today: “He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Weatherall’s career began in the late 1980’s as a DJ at London’s acid-house club Shoom, where he went on to co-author the fanzine Boy’s Own. In the 1990’s, Weatherall released remixex to Happy Mondays’ “Hallelujah” and New Order’s “World in Motion,” two of many Weatherall remixes that served as major infuences for dance and house music to come. Weatherall’s remix of My Bloody Valentine’s “Soon” was ranked at number 1 in New Musical Express‘s list of “The 50 Best Remixes Ever”. In addition, Weatherall proved his ability to cross and blend genres when he co-produced Primal Scream’s 1991 album Screamadelica.

Weatherall formed multiple supergroups in the 1990’s as well, once as part of the Sabres of Paradise, and again as part of Two Lone Swordsmen. Weatherall launched his own record label, Rotters Golf Club, in 2001, which he used to launch his first solo EP, The Bullet Catcher’s Apprentice, in 2006. In 2009, he launched his first solo album, A Pox on the Pioneers, and Qualia, in September of 2017, the final music released by Weatherall.