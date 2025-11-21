Aerosmith and Yungblud Collaborate on New Version of “Back In The Saddle”

Home News Ajala Fields November 21st, 2025 - 9:44 PM

Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Aerosmith and British multi-platinum, GRAMMY® nominated artist Yungblud have released their collaborative EP One More Time, out now via Capitol Records. Marking Aerosmith’s first new music in more than twelve years, the five-track collection rallies together two generations of rock ’n’ roll across four original songs co-written by Aerosmith and Yungblud. With Steven Tyler and Yungblud dueting on every track and Joe Perry’s signature guitar driving the sound, they wrote and recorded four brand new songs in addition to reigniting the Aerosmith classic “Back in the Saddle” together, presented here as a newly remixed 2025 version. “Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix),” closes the EP and has managed to preserve the original’s integrity while amping up the energy and volume all around, pairing Yungblud’s snarling delivery with Tyler’s iconic wail. Listen to “Back In The Saddle (2025 Mix)” below.

Included on the album, Aerosmith and Yungblud created the original track, “My Only Angel (Desert Road Version),” a stripped-back reinterpretation featuring a special guest performance from GRAMMY® Award winner Steve Martin on banjo. Inspired by the original track’s emotional core, Aerosmith and Yungblud returned to the studio to explore its more vulnerable side. During the session, Tyler, a longtime admirer of Martin, imagined the distinctive sound of a banjo bringing the song to a close. He reached out to Martin, who accepted the invitation and recorded his part remotely.