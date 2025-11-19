Yungblud Cancels Remainder Of 2025 Tour Dates Following Doctor’s Orders

Home News Juliet Paiz November 19th, 2025 - 2:04 AM

According to Loudwire, Yungblud announced that he is canceling the rest of his 2025 tour after receiving firm instructions from his doctor, a decision he says was incredibly difficult but necessary. The British musician shared with fans that recent tests on his voice and blood showed issues serious enough that continuing to perform could cause real harm. He explained that he has always pushed himself to keep going, often touring for long stretches without stopping, but this time his doctor made it clear that he needs to slow down and focus on recovering.

The cancellation affects shows across the United States and Latin America, including planned dates in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and more. Fans who bought tickets for the US shows will automatically receive refunds and Yungblud promised to send a small gift to anyone who signs up through the link he posted as a thank you for their support and patience. He also shared that he hopes to return to Mexico and Latin America in 2026 and make up for the shows he will miss this year.

Although the news is disappointing for many people who were looking forward to seeing him live, his message made it clear that he is choosing long term health over short term pressure. He told fans that he wants to avoid doing permanent damage and hopes to continue making music and performing for many years to come. It is a tough moment, but one that shows a real sense of responsibility to both his wellbeing and the people who support him.