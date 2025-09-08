Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry Honor Late Ozzy Osbourne With Medley Performance At 2025 VMAs

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 11:49 AM

According to Blabbermotuh.net, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt performed together on September 7, for a once-in-a-lifetime performance honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne with a medley of the artist’s greatest hits at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Osbourne’s son Jack introduced the tribute, along with his four daughters, through a pretaped video saying: “I wish we could be there with you all tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey. I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.”

Jack also gave a “special shout-out” to the artists who took part in the tribute and to conclude the video, Osbourne’s granddaughters signed off by shouting loudly” “In the words of our Papa, let’s go crazy!” Then, Yungblud kicked off the tribute with Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” before slowing things down with a cover of Black Sabbath’s tune, “Changes.:

Soon enough, Tyler took the stage to sing Osbourne’s hit ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, with Perry on guitar. Yungblud returned to the mic to duet with Tyler on the tune, which ended with pyrotechnics going off and Yungblud shouting into the microphone: “Ozzy forever!”