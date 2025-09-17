Aerosmith and Yungblud Announce Collaborative EP One More Time For November 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson September 17th, 2025 - 10:36 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

The iconic rock band Aerosmith is joining forces with the Gen Z rock force Yungblud for a collaborative EP titled One More Time. One More Time marks Aerosmith’s first new project in 13 years and follows Yungblud’s recently released album IDLES. The announcement of the collaborative EP comes shortly after Yungblud and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performed a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne at the Video Music Awards.

Loudwire reports that a few days ago, on September 15th, a video from inside the studio with the caption “My Only Angel” was shared as a teaser to the project. Today (September 17), after they released the teaser, the project was officially announced with the release date of November 21st, but you won’t have to wait that long to get a taste of what this project has to offer, as they will be dropping the first single on September 19th, this Friday at midnight. The first single is titled “My Only Angel”, as teased in the post. The EP will also include a remix of the song from 1976 “Back in the Saddle”.

In addition to the collaborative performance at the VMAs, both Yungblud and Aerosmith took the stage at Black Sabbath and Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning in July, which was the final concert Osbourne performed before his passing. The new EP also comes after Aerosmith announced they would be retiring from touring. The retirement came after Tyler suffered an injury to his voice, making live performances difficult on him physically. It’ll be interesting to see how this project turns out once it’s in the hands of the fans.

One More Time Tracklist:

1. “My Only Angel”

2. “Problems”

3. “Wild Woman”

4. “A Thousand Days”

5. “Back in the Saddle” (2025 Remix)