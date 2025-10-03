Yungblud Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor October 3rd, 2025 - 3:42 PM

English singer-songwriter and rising star in the rock world Yungblud has announced a 2026 tour series across North America. The news comes shortly after the wrapping of his 2025 North American tour last week. The 2026 tour, set for Spring, will feature 24 dates across the United States and Canada.

Starting on the first of May, the tour runs across the entirety of that month and into the middle of June, with showings across both the United States and Canada. Ticket presale is set to begin on October 7th at 10am local time. Fans must be signed up here by October 5th, 11:59 ET to be eligible. General sale will open on October 8th also at 10am local time, and more info can be found on Yungblud’s website.

The tour announcement comes as the latest in the artist’s ever eventful cycle of recent announcements, which includes the recent reveal of a collaborative EP between the singer and rock legends. Aerosmith.