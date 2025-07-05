Steven Tyler Covers “The Train Kept-A-Rollin” by Yardbirds and “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin in Supergroup During Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning Final Concert

Home News Skylar Jameson July 5th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Today was Black Sabbath’s final show, titled Back to the Beginning and during the show, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith took center stage as the vocalist in a supergroup. What makes this performance particularly interesting is that it came after Aerosmith announced their retirement. The retirement announcement came after Tyler suffered a fractured larynx. In the original retirement announcement, the band shared, “Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.” But it seems like Tyler isn’t letting that injury hold him back too much, considering he did his first performance post-retirement at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2nd, during Tyler Janie’s Fund Grammy watch party and benefit concert.

During Back to the Beginning, Tyler performed multiple iconic covers from greats, Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin. From Yardbirds, Steven Tyler covered “The Train Kept-A-Rollin’” with Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Ruby Sarzo and Travis Barker. The performance was as iconic as it was electric. Check out a video of the performance below!

Then, that performance was followed by “Walk This Way” originally sang by Aerosmith, paired with “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. The supergroup lineup stayed about the same, but Barker was switched out with Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers for these songs. The performance remained energetic and lively. Tyler even hit some of his iconic high notes, despite the vocal injury he sustained in the summer of 2024 that resulted in Aerosmith’s retirement. A video of the supergroup’s performance of “Walk This Way” and “Whole Lotta Love” is below.