Yungblud And Aerosmith Drop “My Only Angel” Desert Road Version With Steve Martin on Banjo

Jasmina Pepic October 24th, 2025 - 4:07 PM

Aerosmith and Yungblud have teamed up once again, releasing a reimagined version of their recent single “My Only Angel.” The “Desert Road Version” trades the original track’s electric power for a stripped-down, acoustic atmosphere that puts emotion and intimacy at the forefront. Adding a surprising twist, the rendition features actor and Grammy-winning musician Steve Martin on banjo, whose performance brings a warm close to the song.

The collaboration serves as a new preview of the upcoming joint EP One More Time, arriving November 21 via Capitol Records. During recording, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler envisioned the unique tone of a banjo as a fitting finale to the reworked track and reached out to Martin, who recorded his contribution remotely. The result is a soulful reinterpretation that highlights the song’s vulnerability while introducing a touch of Americana flair to Aerosmith’s classic rock sound and Yungblud’s contemporary edge.

The original “My Only Angel,” released in September, marked Aerosmith’s first new music in over a decade and quickly topped Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Its updated “Desert Road Version” softens the production, allowing Tyler and Yungblud’s shared vocals to shine against the acoustic arrangement. The song builds gradually, with Martin’s banjo solo emerging as an unexpected yet fitting final flourish.

“My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)” shows the seamless chemistry between Aerosmith’s legendary musicianship and Yungblud’s bold, modern artistry. Together, they’ve crafted a version that not only deepens the emotional weight of the original but also hints at the creative spirit driving their forthcoming One More Time EP. Fans can pre-order and save this drop here.