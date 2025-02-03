Steven Tyler Performs For First Time Since Announcing Aerosmith Retirement

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 4:04 PM

According to consequence.net, Steven Tyler performed his firs show since Aerosmith‘s retirement from touring due to the singer’s vocal injury. Tyler played a six-song set, which included Aerosmith’s hits, at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2, as part of Tyler’s Janie’s Fund Grammy watch party and benefit concert.

Although the singer did not share the stage with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Tyler was backed by bandmate Tom Hamilton on bass, as well as an all-star lineup including Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, Matt Sorum, Mick Fleetwood and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Among the songs performed were Aerosmith staples such as “Toys in the Attic,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On” (with guest vocals from country star Lainey Wilson) and “Walk This Way” (with guest vocals from pop artist Jessie J.) The set also featured covers of Extreme’s “More Than Words” (with Bettencourt) and Led Zeppelin’s “Heartbreaker.”

In the video clips, Tyler’s voice sounds fairly strong. While there was no indication that the singer or Aerosmith will be reuniting for any future gigs, fans can hopefully look forward to more one-off shows like this one. On another note, Hamilton had previously hinted that Aerosmith could “do something in the future” in an interview earlier this year, adding that “Steven’s healing process is going really, really well.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara