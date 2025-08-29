Lollapalooza India Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Yungblud, Linkin Park, Kehlani & More

Home News Steven Taylor August 29th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

Lollapalooza has announced it’s lineup for it’s fourth annual India festival, set to take place on January 24th and 25th 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The star studded lineup includes nearly 40 bands and artists across the two-day musical event. It is set to feature Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud and Kehlani as headliners.

Amidst the diverse lineup performing, other artists such as Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, Lany, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, The Midnight, Calum Scott are also set to appear. Bloodywood, Mother Mother, Hamdi, Baalti, Bunt., Nubiyan Twist, Prithvia Presents, Hot Milk, Ankur Tewari, Karsh Kale, Oaff X Savera, Mxrci, Mu540, Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, Excise Dept, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect round out the rest of the packed performance.

The festival will notably mark the first performances in India by Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Lany, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, Mother Mother, Bunt., and Hot Milk.

Tickets can be found at Lollainda.com.