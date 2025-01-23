Aerosmith Set To Perform For First Time Since Retirement Announcement At Steven Tyler’s ‘Jam For Janie’ Charity Event

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 11:59 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, Aerosmith will be performing at the Steven Tyler‘s sixth annual Jam For Janie Grammys viewing party. Also appearing on February, will be Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Linda Perry, Matt Sorum and Nuno Bettencourt. Tiffany Haddish will be serving as the host.

Tyler‘s Grammys viewing party is sponsored by Janie’s Fund, which is the initiative Tyler created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma. More than 100 firefighters who battled the recent Los Angeles wildfires have also been invited to the event through the Widows, Orphans And Disabled Firefighters Fund and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

While talking about Janie’s Fund, Tyler said: “What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable. Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires. The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie’s Fund.”

Also, the evening will feature a red carpet, cocktail reception, dinner, live auction and exclusive after party benefitting Janie’s Fund, as well as raise critical proceeds for the aforementioned fire organizations to acquire lifesaving equipment and resources.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara