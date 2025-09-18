Aerosmith Members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford Perform 2 of their Hits On Stage at The Hollywood Bowl

Home News Ajala Fields September 18th, 2025 - 9:34 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Steven Tyler joined his longtime Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry on stage during The Joe Perry Project’s opening set for The Who at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, September 17. Tyler made an appearance as a surprise special guest, where he sang two songs, the Aerosmith classic “Walk This Way” as well as the band’s hit cover of “The Train Kept A-Rollin'” with Perry and the rest of The Joe Perry Project’s current touring lineup, consisting of Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, Aerosmith touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, along with The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson on lead vocals and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo on bass and Jason Sutter on drums, according to Blabbermouth. Watch videos from the performance below.

While fans are eager to see a return of Aerosmith, in a recent interview with WBUR’s Jim Sullivan, Perry once again spoke about the possibility of Aerosmith playing one final concert, a year after they announced in August 2024 that they were retiring from touring due to Tyler fracturing his larynx during a September 2023 show. Perry said, “I would bet that there’s an Aerosmith show left. There’s been talk about doing a documentary; that might be part of it. I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn’t want to tour and he can’t tour. It’s tough. I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara