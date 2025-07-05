Gojira Covers Black Sabbath’s “Under The Sun” During Back To The Beginning Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 5th, 2025 - 12:03 PM

The French metal band Gojira made a lasting impression when they played at Black Sabbath’s final concert in Birmingham. This event was special because it marked the end of Sabbath’s long career, right where both the band and heavy metal music began. For fans, this wasn’t just another show; it was history being made. Gojira added to the night’s importance by performing “Under The Sun,” one of Sabbath’s famous songs. Their unexpected appearance excited everyone and highlighted the evening’s celebratory feel.

Gojira did more than just play a song in their tribute. By performing this famous track, they honored Sabbath’s lasting impact and acknowledged Birmingham’s important role in metal music history. Gojira didn’t simply cover the song; they added their own style to it, creating an exciting mix that impressed both their fans and those of Sabbath. This performance showed how much Sabbath has influenced many musicians over time, including Gojira themselves, showcasing deep respect for the early legends of metal music.

The excitement was clear when the lights went down, and “Under The Sun” started with heavy guitar riffs. The crowd cheered loudly as they realized a tribute performance was about to begin. Gojira played their version of the song, keeping its original heavy feel while adding their own unique twist, giving fans something both new and familiar that really connected with them.

After their great performance, Gojira took to Instagram to share how thankful and excited they were about being part of an important event. They talked about the strong connection with the audience during the show. Fans reacted positively, praising Gojira for respectfully honoring Sabbath and contributing to metal music’s history.

Although Sabbath’s last show marked the end of an era, Gojira made the event even more special. By participating in this historic concert, they both honored Sabbath and showed their dedication to keeping heavy metal’s rich history alive. Their performance connected past achievements with future inspirations for musicians and fans around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metal Hammer (@metalhammeruk)

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock