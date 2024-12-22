A Look Back: Black Sabbath Perform Classic Tracks In Rare Unearthed 1976 Footage From Technical Ecstacy Tour

Home News Chloe Baxter December 22nd, 2024 - 2:39 AM

Over 30 minutes of rare Black Sabbath footage from their 1976 Technical Ecstacy tour has emerged online, offering fans a glimpse into the band’s legendary live performances. Filmed during a show at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California, on November 9, 1976, the video showcases a young Ozzy Osbourne and his bandmates as they perform classic tracks like Symptom of the Universe, Snowblind, War Pigs and Children of the Grave.

Black Sabbath, who plans to play one final concert soon, has other notable works, including “Paranoid”, “Fairies Wear Boots” and “Slapback”.

This newly unearthed footage, which includes performances of 14 songs from that night, is a treasure for fans who have longed for a closer look at Black Sabbath during one of their most iconic periods.

According to NME, the footage was originally sourced by Reelin’ In The Years, a production company specializing in live music content, and it includes rare live renditions that were previously unavailable, including All Moving Parts (Stand Still) and Gypsy.

The Technical Ecstacy tour was notable for its stripped-back production, with guitarist Tony Iommi reflecting in his memoir Iron Man on the band’s use of simple stage props like a seashell behind drummer Bill Ward.

This footage highlights the raw energy and musicianship of Black Sabbath during a pivotal time in their career, providing a nostalgic snapshot of the band in the late 70s.