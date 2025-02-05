Black Sabbath Announce Final Reunion Show With Original Members Featuring Slayer, Mastodon, Ghost & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 5th, 2025 - 5:07 PM

Photo Credit: Aisha Humphrey

Black Sabbath has returned, but only for one last time. The band has announced their final reunion show including all four original members, with special guests to come along with them. This is the first time in 20 years that Black Sabbath’s core four will play together, and it is definitely something that fans should be excited for. Notable guests include Slayer, Mastodon, Ghost, Pantera, Alice In Chains, and more.

Black Sabbath will hold their farewell final reunion, Back To The Beginning, on July 5th, 2025 at the Villa Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Day, February 14th, via Ticketmaster and LiveNation. With the return of the band’s 20 year drought in live performances, this unfortunately also comes with Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance of his career, and what a way to close it out. Since 1967, the Ozz has been performing live as a solo artist and the frontman for Black Sabbath.

The list of special guests for the event is remarkable and action packed with heavy hitting rock icons in every direction. The performances included bands such as Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Gojra, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon. These bands, alongside Black Sabbath, are coming together to make a historic event like no other. This is definitely something that the hard and classic rock fans don’t want to miss. Other notable solo performances include Billy Corgan from the Smashing Pumpkins and Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit.