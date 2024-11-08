Grammy Nominations 2025 Revealed Including Gojira, Chappell Roan, Andre 3000 & More

Home News Chloe Baxter November 8th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

The music industry’s biggest night just got even more exciting, with the announcement of the 2025 Grammy Awards, featuring a thrilling array of artists, including metal icons Gojira and pop sensations Chappell Roan.

Gojira, who previously performed at the Paris Olympics, is nominated for Best Metal Performance with their powerful track “Mea Culpa” alongside Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne. This recognition marks a significant moment for the French band as they continue to push musical boundaries.

In the pop realm, newcomer Chappell Roan has made a splash with six nominations, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist, showcasing her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and new song, “The Giver”. Roan also recently performed Heart’s “Barracuda” and was announced among other stars on the Primavera Sound 2025 lineup.

Andre 3000’s experimental woodwind project New Blue Sun has also secured nominations in prominent categories, demonstrating his artistic versatility, evident in his new track, “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding”.

Leading the pack is none other than Beyoncé, with an impressive 11 nominations, bringing her career total to an extraordinary 99 nominations. Recently, she made history as the first black woman to top billboard country album chart with Cowboy Carter and released a “Beywatch” video to encourage viewers to vote.

With an exciting mix of established stars and fresh talent, the Grammy Awards this year promise to be a night to remember.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock