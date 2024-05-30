Ozzy Osbourne & Geezer Butler Agree To Playing Final Black Sabbath Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 6:02 PM

Photo Credit: Aisha Humphrey

According to consequence.net, Geezer Butler has mentioned that he and Ozzy Osbourne are in agreement on performing one final Black Sabbath concert. The bassist also stated that he has been in touch with Osbourne almost every day, following a long period of non communication. Butler opened up about the possibility of Sabbath reuniting for a final concert during a interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk.

“Of course there’s an interest [on my part to do it], but there’s a big but you’d have to speak to Bill [Ward] about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don’t know if he is] capable [of pulling it off.]” said Butler. In his statement, the bassist was referencing the founding Sabbath drummer, who didn’t partake in the band’s final 2016 and 2017 concerts

Osbourne has mentioned that he hopes to perform one more show with Black Sabbath’s original lineup. In response to Osbourne’s statement, Butler also shares that sentiment by saying: “Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium in Birmingham],” Butler said. “I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off. … Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I’m not sure about anybody else.”

During the interview, Trunk asked Butler about the part in his memoir where he mentions being out of contact with Osbourne for years. Thankfully, the longtime bandmates have made amends, with Butler saying that he has been in touch with Ozzy “every day practically.”

“There was a lot of miscommunication [before,]” said Butler. “He didn’t think I was asking about his health ’cause I know he’s been going through a lot of health problems, and I was sending all these messages to him and they weren’t being passed on to him. So he thought I was just ignoring him.”

The bassist continues with: “And then the weird way I had to go through Sabbath’s accountant to tell Ozzy I’d sent him all these things. ‘Cause he did this thing in Rolling Stone saying that I hadn’t been in touch with him about his health. So I went through the accountant, and he got in touch with Ozzy and said, ‘He’s just been sending you stuff. He wants to talk to you.’ And we’ve been fine since that.”

With two of the four Black Sabbath members on board, it is up to Ward and guitarist Tony Iommi, who are both still active with their own separate projects. Ward has continuously expressed desire to play with Sabbath again and last year, Iommi said he would nott be opposed to a reunion if everyone is healthy enough.