Black Sabbath Co-Founder Bill Ward Says He Has Been In Studio Working On Records

Home News Ryan Freund January 1st, 2024 - 7:27 PM

The original drummer of the legendary band Black Sabbath Bill Ward has just revealed that he is in the studio working on new records. On Monday, January 1st the musician took to social media to share a video message transcribed by Blabbermouth.”Happy New Year, everybody. We’re in the studio, and, these people behind me actually work with me in the studio and I work with them. (…) we’re making records still, so we’ll see how all that works out.”.

This is coming after a string of poems that Ward has released over the past couple of years. These poems are inspired by things going on in the world such as the coronavirus pandemic and celebrating the holiday season. Ward’s post is also intriguing as 11 years ago when Black Sabbath announced their reunion he backed out last minute citing unfair contractual terms. When all four members of the band participated in the reunion Ward left the band, and the band ended up going on without him realizing their “13” LP.

What Ozzy Osborne had to say about this was “Bill Ward has got the most physically demanding job of the lot of us, ’cause he’s the timekeeper,” he said. “I don’t think personally he had the chops to pull it off, you know. The saddest thing is that he needed to own up to that, and we could have worked around it, whether we had a drummer on the side with him or something”. The most recent release Ward has in 2017’s Day of Errors a project released by his band, so we look forward to seeing what the drummer will do next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕊⬛️Bill Ward Official⬛️🕊 (@billwarddrummer)