Gojira’s Spotify Listeners Jump To 2.7 Million Following History-Making Olympics Performance

Home News Minnie Dao August 2nd, 2024 - 11:08 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

It has been one week since French heavy metal band Gojira’s electrifying performance at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France, and the band’s monthly listeners on Spotify have skyrocketed as a result.

During the segment of the performance dedicated to French Liberty, Gojira delivered a metal rendition of the revolutionary anthem “Ah Ça Ira,” which translates to “It will be okay.” The performance began with a dramatic close-up of a beheaded Marie Antoinette singing and then zooming out to reveal the four members of Gojira– brothers Joe and Mario Duplantier, Christina Andreu, and Jean-Michel Labadie–perched along the walls of the Conciergerie, the historic castle was Antoinette was once imprisoned. Joined alongside them is opera singer Marina Viotti, who added to the dark and fiery atmosphere as hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide tuned in to witness the intense heavy metal show.

As reported by Loudwire, immediately after their July 26 performance, the band’s monthly Spotify listen count was 1.8 million and recently surged to approximately 2.7 million listeners with the desktop app showing a figure count of 2.65 million, a fifty percent increase. With the newfound popularity from their presence on the world stage, Gojira will embark on a U.S. tour with headliners Korn and support from Spiritbox starting on September 12th to October 27th of this year.

Gojira is also the first metal act to play at the Olympics opening ceremony. Read more about their incredible feat here and our other published stories on the band.