Gojira’s Joseph Duplantier Responds To Satanism Accusations From Critics Regarding Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, Joseph Duplantier of Gojira is defending his band against accusations that they were allegedly “perpetuating satanism” during their performance on July 26 at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. The band performed a surprise rendition of “Ah! Ça Ira”, which is a popular song during the French Revolution, alongside opera singer Marina Viotti as well as a number of beheaded figures representing the slain Queen Marie Antoinette.

But the fiery display allegedly angered some Christians online, who allegedly called it “satanic.” Also social media influencer Andrew Tate allegedly accused the performance of alleged “worshipping the devil.” When posting a clip of Gojira‘s performance, Tate wrote: “Satanists control the west and they show you that they worship the devil. It’s not a conspiracy theory. They literally show you. Are you blind?”

During an interview with Rolling Stone about Tate’s criticism, Duplantier says: “It’s none of that. It’s French history. It’s French charm, you know, beheaded people, red wine, and blood all over the place. it’s romantic, it’s normal. There’s nothing satanic. France is a country that made a separation between the state and religion during the revolution. And it’s something very important, very dear to the foundation of republican France.”

The singer adds: “We call it laïcité. It’s when the state is not religious anymore, so therefore it’s free in terms of expression and symbolism. It’s all about history and facts. We don’t look too close closely at symbolism in terms of religion.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva