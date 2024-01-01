Tony Iommi Announces Tony Martin Era Black Sabbath Box Set For May 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 4:04 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi shared a year end video message where he outlined some of the projects that has kept him busy during the last 12 months. ”Hello all, I hope you’ve had a great Christmas. We certainly have here. It’s been good fun. Plenty of food and drink. Marvelous, absolutely marvelous. said Iommi.

The guitarist continues with: “Anyway, last year when I did my [year-end video] message, I did say we’d have a box set coming out. Well, now I’ve been informed that it’ll be out in May. It’s been held up with paperwork and legal stuff. But anyway, it’s coming out in May now, if you’re interested, and I hope you are.”

The artist adds: “But it’s been an interesting year again this year. It’s great, great fun. A lot of different things happening. I was working with the Birmingham Royal Balletwith Carlos Acosta on doing the Black Sabbath Ballet, which was absolutely marvelous. I mean, they’ve done such a brilliant job. And the dancers are fantastic. Just all the people involved in it were just so into it, and it was great fun. And I was making an appearance on the end of some of the shows — not all of them; just some of them.”

Iommi adds: “But as soon as they put it on sale, the tickets sold out like that, which was fantastic. We had a lot of Sabbath fans come in who really enjoyed it. So, hopefully next year, or this year, of course, by the time you get this message, they’re talking of taking it to America and Europe. So hopefully that’ll happen, and everybody can get to see it. But it’s well worth watching. Fantastic.”

