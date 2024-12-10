Gojira Officially Release Music Video For “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 12:51 PM

Today, French metal band Gojira have unveiled the official music video for their Grammy nominated single, “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” which was captured during the band’s jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” is currently nominated for Best Metal Performance at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards and it marks the band’s fourth Grammy nomination to date.

Gojira made history as the first metal band ever to perform at the Olympic Games during this past summer’s star-studded opening ceremony that also included performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Working with composer Victor le Manse and French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, the quartet injected their signature heavy riffs and punishing rhythms into the French Revolution-era song “Ah! Ça ira!.”

Joined by Viotti and nearly 300 classical musicians, Gojira performed from the windows of Paris’ iconic Concierge amidst a grand spectacle of pyrotechnics, making international headlines and being widely regarded as one of the most talked about moments from the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gojira bend extremes to their whim by emerging as an entrancing enigma equally driven by intuition and intensity. Balancing metallic proficiency, primal grooves and otherworldly melodies, the French quartet continue to facilitate heavy music’s progression into the future by burning down all boundaries.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock