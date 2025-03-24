Korn & Gojira Announce Fall 2025 Canadian Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Gojira has officially announced their fall tour dates, with Korn joining as a supporting act. The tour will kick off on September 17 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, and will take the band through multiple Canadian cities before ending on October 1 in Vancouver.

Presales will begin on March 25 at 10 am, giving fans an early chance to secure their tickets before general admission opens on March 28 at 10 am. The demand is expected to be high and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early!

Before beginning their Canadian tour, Gojira will spend the majority of the summer performing at numerous European festivals, showcasing their explosive performances. Once back in the U.S., they will take the stage at Aftershock 2025 in Sacramento CA, alongside an insane lineup featuring Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Deftones, and A Perfect Circle. Just the appearances of these bands alone are sure to attract quite a crowd, building more anticipation for the band’s tour.

Gojira has had an incredible year so far, kicking off 2025 with a Grammy award for “Best Metal Performance” at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, as reported by AntiMusic. Gojira Win Grammy For Best Metal Performance For “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).” Additionally, they made history performing the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, an achievement not many artists can achieve. Judas Priest Singer Rob Halford Speaks On Gojira’s Performance At The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. That alone solidifies Gojira as one of the most influential modern metal bands.

SEPTEMBER

17 – OTTAWA, ON – CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

19 – QUEBEC, QC – VIDEOTRON CENTRE

20 – MONTREAL, QC – CENTRE BELL

22 – LONDON, ON – CANADA LIFE PLACE

25 – WINNIPEG, MB – CANADA LIFE CENTRE

28 – CALGARY, AB – THE SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

29 – EDMONTON, AB – ROGERS PLACE

OCTOBER

1 – VANCOUVER, BC – PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA