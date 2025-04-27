Billy Idol Shares New Single “77” Featuring Avril Lavigne

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 27th, 2025 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Billy Idol‘s new single “77” featuring Avril Lavigne is creating waves ahead of the release of his eagerly anticipated album, “Dream Into It,” set to launch on April 25 via Dark Horse Records. This collaboration between Idol and Lavigne brings together two distinct musical eras, seamlessly merging Idol’s rock nostalgia with Lavigne’s pop-punk essence. Idol’s first full-length release in over a decade, the album promises a collection of both nostalgic and fresh sounds.

The newly released track “77” is accompanied by an animated video directed by Spencer Ramsey, available for fans to watch and share. Idol and Lavigne are set to deliver a captivating live performance of the single on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on April 28, offering audiences a chance to witness the dynamic chemistry between the two artists on stage.

“Dream Into It” is more than just a comeback. It marks an evolution in Idol’s music journey, with contributions from his long-time collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens, and production led by Tommy English. English, known for his work with artists such as Kacey Musgraves and blink 182, brings a modern touch to Idol’s iconic sound. The album also features track collaborations with rock icons Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart from The Kills, heightening the anticipation for its release.

In addition to “77,” Idol has already shared “Still Dancing,” another single from the upcoming album, accompanied by a video directed by Steven Sebring. Fans have embraced these fresh tracks, eager to see what the full album has in store. As Idol prepares for the album’s release, he and Stevens have received a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, solidifying their significance in the rock music legacy. Adding to the excitement, the documentary “Billy Idol Should Be Dead,” directed by Jonas Åkerlund, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. The documentary provides an in-depth look at Idol’s career, tracing his rise as a punk icon to enduring rock star.

In support of “Dream Into It,” Idol will hit the road for the “It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again!” touring alongside Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The tour kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30. Notably, a portion of ticket sales from the Los Angeles show will support Southern California wildfire relief efforts, with Idol matching donations personally.



