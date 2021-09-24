CHVRCHES Share Their Cover Of Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 24th, 2021 - 4:02 PM

The Scottish synth-pop trio CHRVCHES has paid homage to the iconic grunge-rock pop star Avril Lavigne with the release of their cover of “I’m With You.”

CHRVCHES version of the iconic 2002 release turns the emotion up a notch as singer Lauren Mayberry belts overtop the soothing guitar strums with ease. The cover was released as part of Apple Music’s Home Session alongside a new version of the group’s recent single “California” from their latest album Screen Violence.

According to Consequence, Mayberry called Lavigne’s original release “a classic banger-ballad of our times.” It is safe to say that Mayberry and the rest of the group did well maintaining the classic feel to the track while also providing their own twist.

CHRVCHES latest album Screen Violence released in late August. Along with the release of their album, the band dropped a lyric video for their single “California.” Recently the group delivered a stripped-back cover of the classic goth-rock track “Cry Little Sister” as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat