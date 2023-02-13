Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy Cover Avril Lavigne’s Song “I’m With You”

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 13th, 2023 - 4:34 PM

This past weekend, Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) and Soccer Mommy took the stage at Snail Mail’s five night “Valentine’s Fest” residency at the Ottobar in Baltimore, MD. According to NME, during Snail Mail’s set, she was joined with other performers like Feeble Little Horse and Animal Collective member Geologist, Jordan went ahead to cover Ride‘s ‘Vapour Trail’.

Jordan was later joined by Soccer Mommy for an encore performance, to where they performed a cover to “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne.