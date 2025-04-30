Kacey Musgraves Covers Hank Williams’ “Lost Highway”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 30th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Kacey Musgraves has officially rejoined the newly relaunched Lost Highway Records, making a full-circle return to the label that first believed in her over a decade ago. To mark the milestone, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner has released a cover of “Lost Highway,” the Hank Williams classic originally written by Leon Payne.

Produced by Musgraves alongside Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the track reintroduces her to the label with a nod to its roots and her own musical foundation.

“Lost Highway was always a musical staple for artists who might be considered outliers or outlaws; those who live on the fringe,” Musgraves shared. “In 2011, when other record labels questioned my songwriting and my more traditional country sound, Lost Highway believed in me, signing me to my first label deal and helped me take my music around the world … That journey has now come full circle… and I’m deeply honored to once again call Lost Highway my musical home.”

Musgraves was the final artist signed to Lost Highway before it was absorbed into Mercury Nashville in 2012. Now, she’s the first to join the label under its new leadership, with Robert Knotts and Jake Gear at the helm and full support from Interscope Geffen A&M.

Musgraves’ return comes on the heels of her critically acclaimed 2024 album Deeper Well, which debuted at No.1 on multiple Billboard charts and earned her another GRAMMY for Best Country Song with “The Architect.” She recently wrapped up a global tour in support of the album.