Ulver’s Krystoffer Rygg Featured On Carpenter Brut Cover Of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without A Face”

Home News Sarah Faller July 24th, 2024 - 5:35 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

Carpenter Brut the synthwave artist has recently released a cover of “Eyes Without A Face”, and a lyric video with Krystoffer Rygg from the Norwegian electronic band Ulver who just released a new single “Hollywood Babylon”.

In the recent series of artists making memorable covers or original songs for the Sumerian Comic’s reimagining of Patrick Bateman’s American Psycho comes Carpenter Brut and Krystoffer Rygg with Billy Idol’s “Eyes without a Face”. Watch the video and listen to the song here.

The song itself is pretty close to the original with some lyric changes in the back half, and some extra 80’s synth adding an extra dreamy sound to the song.

The video is an abstract lyric video with the theme of “eyes” it pictures both abstract and realistic eyes, as well as images of the American Psycho main character throughout the video. The back half of the video becomes more intimidating and violent picturing a blood red cityscape. The contrast between the easy dreamlike synth from the first half and the violent second half really captures the essence of American Psycho.

Some other musical pieces made for American Psycho are Puscifer’s “The Algorithm”, and “Walking on Sunshine” by Ice Nine Kills and Reel Big Fish.

This isn’t Carpenter Brut’s only fiction based music. He recently collaborated on “DooM Dance” a 90’s anime inspired edm rock song.

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton