Maren Morris Covers Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself”

Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Grammy winning artist, Maren Morris, has shared a cover of Billy Idol’s song “Dancing With Myself,” which is produced byGabe Simon alongside, a video shot at Grimey’s record store in Nashville. “Dancing With Myself” marks Morris‘s first new music since this past year’s critically acclaimed EP, The Bridge, featuring “The Tree,”which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Get the Hell Out of Here.

Morris also appeared as the first ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe), which played a series of very special and intimate sold out shows for her official fan club, The Lunatics and received the Changemaker Award at Variety’s seventh annual Hitmakers celebration.

Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, the artist has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations.