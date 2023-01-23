Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 23rd, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Mr. Dancing With Myself aka Billy Idol has officially announced his Spring 2023 North America Tour! This tour is scheduled to take off on March 30th in Scottsdale, Arizona and will run until May 12th in St. Paul, Minnesota. Idol is also set to stop at the Pascenda Cruel World Festival on May 20th where he would be performing alongside greats like Iggy Pop, The Bunnymen, and Siouxsie Sioux.

According to Consequence.net, Idol will be joined once again with his life long bandmates, including Steve Stevens who has been his lead guitarist and songwriting collaborator for over 40 years now.

Tickets will be available this Friday on Ticketmaster, but for those who are eagerly wanting to buy tickets there will be a presale on Live Nation beginning January 26th at 10 am EST using the code SOUND during checkout.

Check out below if Billy Idol will be set to rock your city this spring!