Billy Idol Performs First-Ever Concert at the Hoover Dam

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On April 8 rock artist Billy Idol and his band including guitarist Steve Stevens, performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which is located at the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The concert featured special guests Alison Mosshart, Steve Jones and Tony Kanal and it was filmed for a upcoming concert film produced by Lastman Media. The film is scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later this year.

The special event falls amidst Idol’s nearly sold-out North American Spring and Summer tour, featuring stops at various theatres, amphitheaters and festivals. Performing a career-spanning set including a myriad of hits as well as new music from his latest EPs, Idol is joined by his longtime band including Stevens, his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years.

Earlier this year, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, the artist released three albums with Generation X as the camera-ready front man. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence.