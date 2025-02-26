Billy Idol Releases New Single “Still Dancing” With Music Video and Announces New Album Dream Into It for April 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot February 26th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Rock icon Billy Idol is back with a brand-new album, Dream Into It, set for release on April 25, 2025, via Dark Horse Records. His first full-length album of new music in over a decade, the record features guest appearances from Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

Alongside the album announcement, Idol has unveiled its lead single, “Still Dancing,” accompanied by a music video directed by Steven Sebring. The track reflects on Idol’s decades-spanning career, from his early punk days to his enduring influence in rock. “At the start of the song, I’m recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends’ apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag,” Idol explains. “Punk rock gave me an opening… As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I’ve been self-destructive. But what’s seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music.”

In addition to his new album, Idol has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Fan voting is open until April 21, with inductees set to be announced later that month.

Following the album’s release, Idol will hit the road for the It’s a Nice Day To… Tour Again!, co-headlining with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Kicking off on April 30 in Phoenix, AZ, the tour will stop at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Kia Forum. Notably, a portion of proceeds from the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will go to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief, with Idol personally matching the donation.

Tracklist:

Dream Into It 77 (feat. Avril Lavigne) Too Much Fun John Wayne (feat. Alison Mosshart) Wildside (feat. Joan Jett) People I Love Gimme The Weight I’m Your Hero Still Dancing

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Idol continues to solidify his legacy while embracing new creative heights. Fans can pre-order Dream Into It now and stream “Still Dancing” today. For tour dates, ticket info and album pre-orders, visit billyidol.net.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford