Billy Idol Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Today, Billy Idol has announced he will be returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows. Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30. The tour includes stops at an array of storied venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and other cities.

The artist presale begin on January 22, at 9 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning on January 23, at 9 a.m. local time. The general on sale begins on January 24, at 9 a.m. local time. Additional information and tickets will be available at billyidol.net. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support the Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billy Idol will also personally match this donation.

For 46 years, Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence.

Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, which earned him praise from fans and critics alike.

It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Dates

4/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

5/3 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

5/4 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

5/7 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

5/9 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater

5/10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

5/13 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

5/16 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

5/17 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/20 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

5/21 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

5/23 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

8/16 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/17 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Broadview Stage at SPAC

8/20 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden Arena

8/22 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/23 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

8/26 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/28 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/30 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

8/31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

9/3 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheater

9/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

9/12 — Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena

9/14 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theater

9/17 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheater

9/19 — Ridgefield, WA — Cascades Amphitheater

9/20 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

9/23 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

9/25 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford