Alison Mosshart Announces Spoken-Word Album Sound Wheel for August 2020 Release

The Kills and Dead Weather frontwoman Alison Mosshart has announced her debut solo album titled Sound Wheel, her first solo album which will be released with a companion piece of her printed collection of paintings, photographs, short stories and poetry titled CAR MA. The collection will all be available August 7. Sound Wheel is set to be a spoken word album, making it a unique venture for a debut solo album.

In addition to the album announcement, Mosshart released the lead single of the album titled “Returning The Screw.” The spoken words of Mosshart are accompanied by a slow, blues driven guitar and drum strut along with a grainy visual of a man loitering under a spotlight as he interacts with cars that drive by. The vintage visual footage pairs perfectly with the spoken accompaniment, as the grainy blues riff that is being played in the background emphasizes the nostalgic effect of the footage.

Mosshart recently embarked on her solo career, releasing her first single “Rise” along with a video in April of this year. She also released her second solo single, “It Ain’t Water” in May of this year, which also was accompanied by a video.

CAR MA‘s first limited edition release sold out in one day upon release in May 2019. It will now be made widely available for the very first time via Third Man Books, as the special edition bundle will include both hardcovers, a signed, limited edition CAR MA book and a limited edition vinyl of Sound Wheel, available direct from Third Man only. Third Man has been responsible for hosting “Public Access” programs featuring their artists, including Mosshart.