Three Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite At FireAid Benefit Concert With St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett & Violet Grohl

Catalina Martello January 31st, 2025 - 10:24 PM

According to NME, the three surviving Nirvana members, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, have reunited at the LA fires benefit concert. The trio made a surprise appearance at the FireAid benefit concert.

The members performed Nirvana songs with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Violet Grohl. They played “Breed” with St. Vincent on vocals, “School” with Gordon and “Territorial Pissings” with Jett. Grohl’s daughter, Violet, took over vocals for “All Apologies.”

The event was announced earlier this month in order to support the victims of the devastating LA fires. So far 29 people have died in the fires with thousands more homes and businesses destroyed. Other artists who performed that night included Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and many more.





