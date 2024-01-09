Bonnaroo Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Maggie Rogers, GWAR, IDLES & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 10:23 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is proud to share the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, which will be taking place on June 13-16, on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo 2024 will host a spectacular roster of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four day festival.

This year’s highlights include performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic and more.

Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard and others will be performing as well.

For the first time in Bonnaroo history, the What Stage (Bonnaroo’s main stage) will power up for a special Thursday night headline set, which will feature an incredible performance by Pretty Lights, who will also perform a second sunrise set on The Other Stage during the weekend. Bonnaroo is also excited to announce that Sunday night’s headline set will mark the only U.S. festival performance by Fred again.. in 2024.

The pre sale begins Thursday, January 11 at 10 am CT and fans can sign up now for a pre sale passcode exclusively through www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. A public on sale will follow if tickets remain and the 2024 ticket options include four day General admission, four day ay GA+, four day VIP, four day platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.

This week, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival released its latest Economic Impact Study, revealing that the 2023 event contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy, including more than $5.1 million in tax revenue to the region. For more than two decades, Bonnaroo has remained one of the most unique and special festival experiences in the country, delivering lineups featuring the best performers in music, along with around-the-clock attractions and activities, all taking place on a beautiful 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.