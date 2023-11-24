Jon Batiste Debuts Balladic New Song “It Never Went Away”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 24th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Jon Batiste has debuted a new song “It Never Went Away” which was written for the documentary American Symphony. It is a story about Batiste and his partner and author-artist Suleika Jaoaud.

Batiste is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer who has recorded and performed with artists including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey and many more.

“It Never Went Away”, which Batiste co-wrote with Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson, recognizes the disorder and chaos of life as a soft and romantic endeavor. The sound of “It Never Went Away” is influenced by Batiste’s Southern roots. The lyrics feel melancholic, they are subtle yet forgiving.

In a statement, Batiste said, ‘It Never Went Away’ details a love that outlasts any condition of the physical world. It probes the question of our mortality, while at the same time speaking to the enduring quality of our deepest callings and desires. That part of us that stands in protest to the ills of the physical world is, in fact, evidence of our perpetual nature.”

American Symphony premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it’s set to have its wide release on Netflix next Wednesday, Nov. 29. Batiste will hit the road next year in support of World Music Radio, which begins on February 16th in Portland, Oregon and wrapping April 27 in Miramar Beach, Florida.

